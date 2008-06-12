The Ars and Giz WWDC Party Was a Good Time

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Things went well last night at the Giz and Ars WWDC party. So well, I woke up a little late this morning. If you came, thank you for making it an event full of wonderful, beautiful people. Yes, you too, mysterious ponytail man wearing an Apple shirt! All 7 of you. I met lots of great devs, but there were some people I saw who I didn't get a chance to say hello to like Leah Culver of Pownce, iJustine and Jordan Golson and Megan McCarthy, of ValleyWag fame. Here are some photos, courtesy of commenter BossKev and his amazing Nikon D3 DSLR. (WANT.) Jacqui and Clint from Ars have some photos up on their page, but If you've got extra photos, let me know and I'll put em in the gallery. Nutbastard: thanks for covering my bar tip and making the drive to hang out. [Ars and more from Flickr user Cirne]

leahculverbrianphonesjacquicasasantaawesomehatsimmons_DSC1371_DSC1321_DSC1576_DSC1579_DSC1269_DSC1298_DSC1396_DSC1409_DSC1378_DSC1470_DSC1483_DSC1484_DSC1544_DSC1562_DSC1572_DSC1611_DSC1617_DSC1622_DSC1627_DSC1649_DSC1655_DSC1672_DSC1692_DSC1704_DSC1718

