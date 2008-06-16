The Ancient Romans Were Gamers: 2nd Century Glass d20 Sold for US$17,925

We can only guess what the ancient Romans might have thought about the latest revision of the Dungeons and Dragons rulebook (super approachable; they'd love it!), but we do know they were gamers. That's because an incredibly old, incredibly valuable Roman glass d20 was sold at auction by the famous Christie's auction house. For US$17,925. Historians know the symbols are Roman, but have yet to figure out which game for which it was used. Any guesses, Gizmodo readers/ancient gaming history buffs? [Christie's]