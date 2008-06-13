Superconductor-Powered Car is Energy Efficient Awesomeness

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Electric vehicles are pretty great as it is, but ones powered by superconduction and liquid nitrogen cooling are even better. That happens to be the case with Sumitomo Electric's car, which promises to be 10% more efficient that the typical electric vehicle. Built using an old Toyota Crown Comfort, the combination of superconducting wires and cooling nearly brings resistance and current loss to zero, allowing for better efficiency and more torque. The car was unveiled today in Osaka, and will be shown at the Hokkaido Toyako G8 Summit on June 18. [Pink Tentacle]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

