Superconductor-Powered Car is Energy Efficient Awesomeness

Electric vehicles are pretty great as it is, but ones powered by superconduction and liquid nitrogen cooling are even better. That happens to be the case with Sumitomo Electric's car, which promises to be 10% more efficient that the typical electric vehicle. Built using an old Toyota Crown Comfort, the combination of superconducting wires and cooling nearly brings resistance and current loss to zero, allowing for better efficiency and more torque. The car was unveiled today in Osaka, and will be shown at the Hokkaido Toyako G8 Summit on June 18. [Pink Tentacle]