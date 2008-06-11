One of the first things we noticed when Steve Jobs came out on stage was that he was noticeably thinner than he was in previous events. We were vaguely concerned since he's had a recent history of what could be considered pretty severe health problems, but it looks like it's just a "common bug". At age 53, he honestly looks fitter than we are now, probably because he doesn't spend 23 hours a day with his arse attached to some sort of surface. Maybe it was that vomit+diarrhoea virus that was going around Moscone a month ago. [WSJ]
Steve Jobs Looked Thinner Than Usual at WWDC
