We immediately noticed there's not much steam to be had with this steampunk tadpole tricycle, but those criticisms were forgotten when we saw video of designer Alan skirting around on it, period piece clothing and all. Officially known as the Brass Lion, the three-wheeled wonder is pedal-powered and sports some seriously cool (and functioning) brass coach lamps. The ride looks pretty smooth, too.

[Steuben's Wheelmen]