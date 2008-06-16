Sony's DR-BT140QP Bluetooth Headset Mightn't Make You Look Geeky

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Bluetooth headsets are not a good fashion statement, even Borg-like ones. But with these little earpieces from Sony, you might be able to get away with it and not look too geeky. The DR-BT140Qs double as normal earphones with a frequency response of 16Hz to 24kHz and have 30mm drivers, while the Bluetooth part is 2.0 and supports A2DP/AVRCP/HFP/HSP profiles. The built-in battery will last you about 12 hours, and they're available in July for US$138.89 in silver, white, black and pink. [Akihabaranews]