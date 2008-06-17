Sony PSP Firmware 4.00 Getting Google Search

PSP firmware 4.00 is giving the portable Google search, with stored memory for the 20 last searches. And video played off a memory stick can be sped up or slowed down. Funny how such a monumental firmware digit stands for such minor upgrades, but we're happy to see improved functionality by software any day, in any device.

The Google search engine will be accessible under the XMB's "Network" category through a new "Internet Search" icon. The new feature will deliver the same Google search results as when searching on www.google.com. The functionality also has an input history recall of up to 20 items for more efficient browsing. Working with Google to offer its superior search technology demonstrates SCEA's commitment to further enhance the mobile entertainment experience on PSP system.