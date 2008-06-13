Sony Ericsson's Alicia Walkman Phone Tour Video is Slicktastic

Sony Ericsson's upcoming "Alicia" Walkman phone has a very interesting circle on the outside of its flip-casing. This video lets us in on its secret—it's a display? If we're interpreting it correctly, the front surface might have two displays, one small square one on top of the larger circular one, which also acts as a control pad for music, weather, and other apps. Hmmm, a portable music device that has a square on the top and a circle on the bottom. Where have I seen that before? Oh right, the Zune. [Se-nse]