Solar energy for household use is a pretty genius idea and one that we think will be come more and more commonplace in the next few years. These curtains are semi-transparent and flexible, turning sunlight into electricity whenever you're blocking out light to keep the home cool. These, along with having solar panels on the roof that power your air conditioning when it's a hot day, are an easy way to use renewable energy without having to think about it. Because we're lazy. [Inhabitat via psfk]