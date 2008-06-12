Snow Leopard Will Not Support PowerPCs After All

It looks like our initial source was mistaken because the Snow Leopard developer preview build contains a document stating that it's compatible with Intel only. Sorry PowerPC. But even if Apple were to release a Snow Leopard for the aging platform, there's no way that developers could take advantage of the software's real assets—multi-core optimisation. As for our original source, they explain, "There were still updated PPC drivers [in the build I saw] , though, so *shrug*. I'd say that indicates that it must've been a decision made late in the development process." [Logiciel Mac via MacRumors]