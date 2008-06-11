Shape-Shifting BMW Concept Car Is Made of CLOTH

BMW has created a concept car called the GINA Light Visionary Model, which takes a seamless, plastic-coated lycra material, and stretches it over a metal frame with moving parts — allowing for the car to have shape-shifting properties. The shape of the body can be changed without tearing or loosening the fabric, and the steering wheel, gauges and headrest all move into place after you sit down in the car.

The car is based off a 4.4-liter Z8 with a six-speed automatic transmission. The body is comprised of just four panels — hood, sides and rear — and the material is water resistant. As far as shape-shifting goes, the car can alter things like adding or removing a spoiler, or widening fenders. I'm not sure about you, but my mind=blown. [Wired and Jalopnik]