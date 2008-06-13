How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sega's E.M.A. Robot Is a Brazen Minx, Has a Glamorous Body, Also Kind of a Slut

We've seen midget-sized female robots coming out of Japan for a little while, but Sega Toys' Eternal, Maiden, Actualization (E.M.A.) robot seems like the most fully featured one yet. Or at least the sluttiest. The bot is 38 cm tall, has a "glamorous body," can hand out business cards, walk "like a lady," and even kiss you when you stick your face close enough to hers. Sega's marketing this toward adults (obviously) and will charge US$175 each. Not too bad, actually, considering a few months with this and the confidence builder DVD, you'll be able to know what it feels like to be a socially awkward Japanese teenager. [Sega Toys via Crunchgear]

Update: Robert from Robots Rule tells us that it's just a localised version of the Femisapien, which we've covered before.

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles