What's a better keychain than a dead goldfish? I mean, sure, it'll come as a live goldfish, but seeing that this is a sealed keychain, it won't be alive for long. Apparently, vendors in Qingdao, China are selling these horrifying things, with the fish surviving mere hours after being placed in their death cells. Pretty gross stuff, right there. I'll stick to my classy kewpie bondage keychain, thanks. [Weird Asia News via Geekologie]