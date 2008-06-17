Rumour: Trioxide Gadget Lets You Play Xbox 360, PS3, Wii on Your PC

This rumour comes from the same leaky survey site that provided the Xbox 360 Avatar rumor and the WiiFit-like balance board rumour, so it may or may not be legit. Supposedly there's a company working on a device called Trioxide which, according to Kotaku, allows "the ability to play the latest console games (ie Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, etc) on your PC." The only way we can see this as working is on a really powerful PC with really optimised emulation software, which takes years and years to develop. In other words, it seems really unlikely, and could be something someone cooked up for a survey. [Kotaku]