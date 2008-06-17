Robot Band is at Least as Good as Coldplay

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New Zealand's The Trons is a four piece rock band made up entirely of robots playing real instruments, performing real shows, and - rumour has it - taking advantage of real groupies.

There have been attempts to robotise music before but since up until right now robots didn't have souls, none of them have made a lasting impact. Ham, Wiggy, Swamp and Fifi (yeah, they have names), who I would gladly pay upwards of US$4 to see, have a show booked for the 21st of June in their native Hamilton, NZ for any interested Kiwis.
