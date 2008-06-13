How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

RoboPong 2040 Terminates Fun Time

For some reason, an advertisement from the movie Crazy People comes to mind when watching this RoboPong 2040 commercial. "Robopong won't just scare you; it will fuck you up for the rest of your life." Yeah, it costs US$700. Yeah, it's better at ping pong than you. And yeah, after it embeds a ball into your skull it will "comfort" your grieving wife before teaching your children to play table tennis "just like their pop" and enjoying endless hours of fetch with your dog. Because in a battle between RoboPong and the Terminator, we're betting on RoboPong. So you, my soft, fleshy friend, don't stand a chance. [Newgy via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles