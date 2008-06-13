RoboPong 2040 Terminates Fun Time

For some reason, an advertisement from the movie Crazy People comes to mind when watching this RoboPong 2040 commercial. "Robopong won't just scare you; it will fuck you up for the rest of your life." Yeah, it costs US$700. Yeah, it's better at ping pong than you. And yeah, after it embeds a ball into your skull it will "comfort" your grieving wife before teaching your children to play table tennis "just like their pop" and enjoying endless hours of fetch with your dog. Because in a battle between RoboPong and the Terminator, we're betting on RoboPong. So you, my soft, fleshy friend, don't stand a chance. [Newgy via DVICE]