Robocop Is Back

MGM announced its intentions to resurrect the Robocop franchise earlier this year, but you know Hollywood, it's all just meaningless backseat fellatio until we see the first promotion poster/they call us back about that role. And from the looks of it, Robocop isn't losing the 80s style...but he is getting a red Cylon-eye makeover. Oohh, maybe there's a bad Robocop? (Note: that question is rhetorical, so don't tell us in the comments if you've read the spoilers or something.)

For a walk down memory lane, here are the first 3 Robocop posters:







I actually kinda liked Robocop 3. [The Moving Picture via New Launches]