RFID Robotic Chair Follows You Around For Constant Seating

Dutch designer Jelte van Geest's RFID-enabled robotic chair is for Openbare Bibliotheek Endhoven, and it's fantastic. What you do is swipe your RFID-enabled library card in front of the chair's sensor, which then follows you (or your card) around the library so you always have somewhere to sit. Once you cross a line near the checkout counter, the chair returns back to its docking station to re-juice and get ready for the next guy's arse. The video after the jump illustrates how it works. [Momeld via Technabob via DVICE]

We'd totally want one of these around the house until we realised that most of our day is spent sitting on something or other anyway, so this robot would just spin around getting jealous before pitifully running out of power.

