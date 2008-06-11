Several all-in-one desktop PCs seem to have taken design inspiration from the iMac recently, but Proview's upcoming VD1-26W has the added feature of a pen-sensitive screen for freehand writing, drawing and, presumably, mousing. It's no HP Touchsmart, but is pretty slimline, with connections and ports pushed into a small box on its rear, and has a 26-inch screen with 1000:1 contrast and glass protective shield. There's little more info, other than it does both VGA signal input and output and has its own wireless pen, so you'll have to watch this space for both price and availability. [Aving]
Proview All-in-One PC is iMac-esque, with Pen-Writing Screen
