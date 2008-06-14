POMI Robot is R2D2 Trapped in the Body of a Penguin

Korean researchers have developed POMI, a penguin-looking robot that is able to see, hear, touch and smell. But even cooler, are its R2D2 qualities, which include flashing LEDs and a built-in projector for video playback. In addition, the robot has rudimentary facial expressions, a camera, a display screen, and the ability to speak in short phrases. To top things off, POMI has a mechanism to replicate a heartbeat that can be felt when you touch its case, and also emits "scent sprays to express happiness, sadness, and joy." Um, is there a difference between happiness and joy? [Fareastgizmos]