Philadelphia to Fake Out Drivers With 3D Speed Bump Images

A new program dubbed "Drive CarePhilly" is being rolled out in Philadelphia in an attempt to get drivers to follow speed limits. As part of the program, approximately 100 intersections will be fitted with high tech 3D decals that they believe will fake out drivers into thinking there is something in the intersection. While I can see this plan working initially, what happens when the locals grow accustomed to the decals? If they know the bumps are fake, what is to prevent them from speeding? It just doesn't seem logical in the long term. [KYW via Fark]