Phil Schiller's iPhone 3G Has Front Camera or Greasy Fingerprint

Gizmodo readers and conspiracy theorist aficionados Nathan Ziehnert & Friends have spent a few hours analysing the footage from the WWDC08 keynote like CSI agents investigating the Zapruder film. The result: they found what they believe could be a front-facing videocamera in Applemeister Phil Schiller's demo iPhone 3G. Is this a prototype or just a—likely—greasy fingerprint? Check out the video and the captures and tell us what you think.

It's most probably an optical effect, but that fingerprint looks a lot like a cam. If he wasn't such a cool cuddly guy, I would think Phil is playing mind tricks with us. In any case, we will always have the Apple Videoconferencing Kit.

[Thanks Nathan]