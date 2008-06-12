How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phil Schiller's iPhone 3G Has Front Camera or Greasy Fingerprint

Gizmodo readers and conspiracy theorist aficionados Nathan Ziehnert & Friends have spent a few hours analysing the footage from the WWDC08 keynote like CSI agents investigating the Zapruder film. The result: they found what they believe could be a front-facing videocamera in Applemeister Phil Schiller's demo iPhone 3G. Is this a prototype or just a—likely—greasy fingerprint? Check out the video and the captures and tell us what you think.

It's most probably an optical effect, but that fingerprint looks a lot like a cam. If he wasn't such a cool cuddly guy, I would think Phil is playing mind tricks with us. In any case, we will always have the Apple Videoconferencing Kit.

2-1.jpg2.jpg1-2.jpg

