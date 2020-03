Hot on the heels of the announcement that iPhone users in Spain and the UK will get their iPhone 3G for free zip nada gratis zilch if they sign up for a US$88-a-month plan, let's see what Vodafone Italy is planning for its countrymen. Pay-as-you-go fans will be able to buy an unsubsidised iPhone for either 499€ or 569€, depending on the model. Translated into buckaroonies, that's $823 or $938. What we want to know, however, is whether it will be unlocked or not. [Vodafone Italy]