Palm Centro On Verizon

Palm's savior Centro, long cozy on Sprint and more recently AT&T, has finally moseyed its way over to Verizon (as expected.) In blue.

That should give its march past a million sold new juice, even if your friends have already been playing with it for a few months. It's the first Palm on Verizon's US$30 a month Smartphone plan, and runs on their 3G EV-DO network. The US$99 price is obviously w/ two-year contract and after US$70 mail-rebate (don't forget to send it in!).

PALM CENTRO NOW AVAILABLE ON THE VERIZON WIRELESS NETWORK

Centro Debut on the Nation's Most Reliable Wireless Network Offers Customers a High-Speed Communications Device with Compact Form Factor, Easy Touch-Screen and Full QWERTY Keyboard

BASKING RIDGE, N.J, and SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Verizon Wireless, builder and operator of the nation's most reliable wireless network, and Palm, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALM), today announced that the Palm® Centro™ smartphone will be available online at www.verizonwireless.com and in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores beginning June 13. Dressed in a crisp cobalt blue, the Centro provides customers with the perfect tool to manage the busiest of lifestyles with voice, text messaging, e-mail and the Web.

Centro runs on Verizon Wireless' high-speed data network, which gives customers the ability to quickly send and receive e-mail messages and attachments and browse rich Web content. Verizon Wireless customers can also use the Centro as a modem for their laptops when they subscribe to Verizon Wireless' BroadbandAccess Connect service plan. The handset sports a vibrant colour touch-screen, full QWERTY keyboard and a lightweight design.

Centro's built-in Google Maps™ application delivers quick, reliable directions and lets users perform local searches and view moveable/scalable maps, satellite imagery and traffic updates. Customers can also map a contact's address directly from the contact application simply by selecting the "maps" button.

Customers using the stylish Centro will get access to VersaMail® 4.0 with built-in Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync® support for Microsoft Direct Push Technology to deliver e-mail and calendar updates from a home or office PC using Outlook® directly to their handsets. Centro users also have the option of using Wireless Sync, Verizon Wireless' proprietary e-mail solution, for quick and easy access to personal or corporate e-mail, contacts, calendar and tasks from their home or office PC. Wireless Sync supports POP3 or IMAP e-mail accounts and it supports Microsoft Exchange, IBM Lotus Notes® and IBM Lotus Domino®.

The Palm Centro also includes the following features and capabilities:

• Text, picture and video messaging (text messages are presented to customers in a "chat-style" view so customers can see their entire conversation unfold)

• Superior phone functionality, including one-touch speakerphone and conference calling, the ability to respond to a call with text messaging, and the option to use the touch-screen dial pad

• Smart, fast Web browsing using the award-winning Blazer browser

• 2x digital zoom camera with video capture

• Media player with Pocket Tunes™ Deluxe (PlaysForSure-compatible)

• Bluetooth® v. 1.2 with support for hands-free car kits and headset profiles

• 64 MB available user storage and microSD™ memory card slot with support up to 4 GB

• User-friendly, familiar Palm OS® 5.4.9, including one-touch access to key applications

• Small, sleek form factor: 2.1" (l) x 4.2" (w) x 0.7" (d)

• 4.2 ounces with battery

• 320 x 320 pixel colour touch-screen and full QWERTY keyboard for easier e-mail, messaging and Web use

Pricing and Availability

The Palm Centro smartphone will be available online at www.verizonwireless.com and in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores, including those in Circuit City, for $99.99 after a $70 mail-in rebate with a new two-year customer agreement. Customers may want to pair their Centro voice plan with Verizon Wireless' E-mail and Web for Smartphone service for $29.99. This is an unlimited monthly data plan for Web browsing and e-mail support for up to eight personal e-mail accounts. To tether the Centro to a laptop with a USB cable, customers may opt to include a BroadbandAccess Connect plan in their service package for $30.

For more information about Verizon Wireless products and services, visit a Verizon Wireless Communications Store, call 1-800-2 JOIN IN or go to www.verizonwireless.com. Business customers may call 1-800-VZW-4BIZ or contact their Verizon Wireless Business Sales Representative.