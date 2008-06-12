How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Palm Centro On Verizon

Palm's savior Centro, long cozy on Sprint and more recently AT&T, has finally moseyed its way over to Verizon (as expected.) In blue.

That should give its march past a million sold new juice, even if your friends have already been playing with it for a few months. It's the first Palm on Verizon's US$30 a month Smartphone plan, and runs on their 3G EV-DO network. The US$99 price is obviously w/ two-year contract and after US$70 mail-rebate (don't forget to send it in!).

PALM CENTRO NOW AVAILABLE ON THE VERIZON WIRELESS NETWORK

Centro Debut on the Nation's Most Reliable Wireless Network Offers Customers a High-Speed Communications Device with Compact Form Factor, Easy Touch-Screen and Full QWERTY Keyboard

BASKING RIDGE, N.J, and SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Verizon Wireless, builder and operator of the nation's most reliable wireless network, and Palm, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALM), today announced that the Palm® Centro™ smartphone will be available online at www.verizonwireless.com and in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores beginning June 13. Dressed in a crisp cobalt blue, the Centro provides customers with the perfect tool to manage the busiest of lifestyles with voice, text messaging, e-mail and the Web.
Centro runs on Verizon Wireless' high-speed data network, which gives customers the ability to quickly send and receive e-mail messages and attachments and browse rich Web content. Verizon Wireless customers can also use the Centro as a modem for their laptops when they subscribe to Verizon Wireless' BroadbandAccess Connect service plan. The handset sports a vibrant colour touch-screen, full QWERTY keyboard and a lightweight design.

Centro's built-in Google Maps™ application delivers quick, reliable directions and lets users perform local searches and view moveable/scalable maps, satellite imagery and traffic updates. Customers can also map a contact's address directly from the contact application simply by selecting the "maps" button.
Customers using the stylish Centro will get access to VersaMail® 4.0 with built-in Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync® support for Microsoft Direct Push Technology to deliver e-mail and calendar updates from a home or office PC using Outlook® directly to their handsets. Centro users also have the option of using Wireless Sync, Verizon Wireless' proprietary e-mail solution, for quick and easy access to personal or corporate e-mail, contacts, calendar and tasks from their home or office PC. Wireless Sync supports POP3 or IMAP e-mail accounts and it supports Microsoft Exchange, IBM Lotus Notes® and IBM Lotus Domino®.
The Palm Centro also includes the following features and capabilities:
• Text, picture and video messaging (text messages are presented to customers in a "chat-style" view so customers can see their entire conversation unfold)
• Superior phone functionality, including one-touch speakerphone and conference calling, the ability to respond to a call with text messaging, and the option to use the touch-screen dial pad
• Smart, fast Web browsing using the award-winning Blazer browser
• 2x digital zoom camera with video capture
• Media player with Pocket Tunes™ Deluxe (PlaysForSure-compatible)
• Bluetooth® v. 1.2 with support for hands-free car kits and headset profiles
• 64 MB available user storage and microSD™ memory card slot with support up to 4 GB
• User-friendly, familiar Palm OS® 5.4.9, including one-touch access to key applications
• Small, sleek form factor: 2.1" (l) x 4.2" (w) x 0.7" (d)
• 4.2 ounces with battery
• 320 x 320 pixel colour touch-screen and full QWERTY keyboard for easier e-mail, messaging and Web use

Pricing and Availability
The Palm Centro smartphone will be available online at www.verizonwireless.com and in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores, including those in Circuit City, for $99.99 after a $70 mail-in rebate with a new two-year customer agreement. Customers may want to pair their Centro voice plan with Verizon Wireless' E-mail and Web for Smartphone service for $29.99. This is an unlimited monthly data plan for Web browsing and e-mail support for up to eight personal e-mail accounts. To tether the Centro to a laptop with a USB cable, customers may opt to include a BroadbandAccess Connect plan in their service package for $30.
For more information about Verizon Wireless products and services, visit a Verizon Wireless Communications Store, call 1-800-2 JOIN IN or go to www.verizonwireless.com. Business customers may call 1-800-VZW-4BIZ or contact their Verizon Wireless Business Sales Representative.

[Verizon Wireless]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles