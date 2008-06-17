Notes: Eat Honey Bee Vanilla Hagen Dazs, Save the Bees From Your Mobile Phones

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hagen Dazs is selling a limited edition brand of honey flavored vanilla ice cream and it is the most incredible flavour I have ever experienced. But don't eat this ice cream for the benefit of your palette. Do it for the bees. Which your mobile phones are allegedly murdering.

A portion of the profits from this flavour are going to support research investigating, among other things, whether or not mobile phones are responsible for the shrinking bee population; 40% of all natural flavours Hagen Dazs uses in its stuff depend on the critters for their creation. After finishing one pint, I went back to the store, and bought the remaining quantities on the shelf. UPDATE: Yes, it is just that delicious that I can justify writing a Gizmodo post about it. [Hagen Dazs]

