Notes: Eat Honey Bee Vanilla Hagen Dazs, Save the Bees From Your Mobile Phones

Hagen Dazs is selling a limited edition brand of honey flavored vanilla ice cream and it is the most incredible flavour I have ever experienced. But don't eat this ice cream for the benefit of your palette. Do it for the bees. Which your mobile phones are allegedly murdering.

A portion of the profits from this flavour are going to support research investigating, among other things, whether or not mobile phones are responsible for the shrinking bee population; 40% of all natural flavours Hagen Dazs uses in its stuff depend on the critters for their creation. After finishing one pint, I went back to the store, and bought the remaining quantities on the shelf. UPDATE: Yes, it is just that delicious that I can justify writing a Gizmodo post about it. [Hagen Dazs]