The E66 and E71, two Nokia E-Series mobile phones in last week's rumour mill, are now official. Up top is the E71, a slick QWERTY phone that's a lot less chunky than its predecessor, the E61. It comes equipped with a 3.2MP camera in the back, a front cam for video calls, Wi-Fi and GPS, just like the E66 down below.
Nokia E71 and E66 Phones Stuffed with Two Cameras, Wi-Fi, GPS and More
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.