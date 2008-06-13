As if you needed any more reason to get excited for the new Batman movie, the Nokia 6205 Dark Knight edition is coming soon. The black flip phone with the movie's logo on the back comes loaded with the trailer, as well as themed wallpapers, ringtones and screensavers. It also comes in white, if you hate Batman as much as Harvey Dent. The 6205s have 1.3MP cameras with flash, microSD slots expandable to 4GB, and external music controls. It's US$120 before rebate with a two-year Verizon contract, press release below. [Verizon]

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - Verizon Wireless, builder and operator of the nation's most reliable wireless network, and Nokia (NYSE: NOK), the world leader in mobility, today announced the availability of the Nokia 6205 The Dark Knight edition mobile phone. Celebrating the upcoming July 18 theatrical release of "The Dark Knight," the Nokia 6205 The Dark Knight edition will be available exclusively online at www.verizonwireless.com beginning, Sunday, June 15.

Clad in a mysterious black colour and embellished with a subtle The Dark Knight emblem, this themed-edition flip phone comes pre-loaded with wallpapers, voice tones, animated screensavers inspired by the film, and a full movie trailer.

The Nokia 6205 The Dark Knight edition has a generous set of features designed to enhance the mobile lifestyle. Touch-sensitive external music keys make it simple to access tracks purchased from Verizon Wireless' V CAST Music service, while the crisp two-inch display that supports up to 262,000 colours, makes watching news, sports and entertainment content from V CAST Video more enjoyable. In addition, the Nokia 6205 The Dark Knight edition includes:

o 1.3 megapixel camera with flash and 4x digital zoom

o 58 MB internal memory; expandable up to an additional 4 GB with an optional microSD™ memory card

o Support for text, picture and video messaging

o Get It Now®-capable for downloading games, ringtones, wallpapers and other mobile content

o VZ NavigatorSM-compatible for audible turn-by-turn directions and location information

o Mobile Web for access to the latest news, sports, weather and more

o Voice dialing and voice commands for touch-free phone operation

o Built-in speakerphone

o Bluetooth®-enabled for wireless headset support

Like the phone, the unique packaging of the Nokia 6205 The Dark Knight edition is also sure to be a hit with fans, featuring iconic images drawn straight from Gotham City. Verizon Wireless customers will also find a Joker playing card with a code and a link to the www.fightforgothamcity.com Web site. Once on the Web site, customers can instantly find out if they have won The Joker's "bag of cash" containing $10,000, play games to win more The Dark Knight-themed prizes, and download exclusive The Dark Knight content from Verizon Wireless'

V CAST service.

The Nokia 6205 The Dark Knight edition will be available online for $69.99 after a $50 online instant rebate with a new two-year customer agreement. Following the premiere release of The Dark Knight edition, the standard edition of the Nokia 6205 phone - containing all of the same features and a striking metallic blue and silver colour scheme - will be available both online and at Verizon Wireless Communications Stores next month.

