How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

No Tethering for iPhone 3G

We suspected this when Apple didn't mention tethering and AT&T told us after repeated prodding that all device features were up to the manufacturer—i.e., the tethering ball is in Apple's court—but iPhone Atlas says they've learned that there won't be any tethering for the iPhone 3G.

As we mention in our ultimate iPhone 3G FAQ, written by the esteemed author of How to Do Everything With Your iPhone, they didn't allow tethering with the first iPhone either (not that EDGE would've been a wild ride anyway). This just seems to make it more of a lock—at least without some hackage. If Apple winds up allowing tethering, AT&T will probably come up with a plan, or simply apply its standard smartphone tethering plan, but either way, we'll let you know if we hear different. [iPhone Atlas via TUAW]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles