While we've heard rumors of Nintendo manufacturing a USB hard drive to compliment the Wii, a new job advertisement adds even more credence to the speculation. Posted three days ago, the ad calls for a "Software/Hardware Tester" who can implement a "test plan for Wii's USB devices." So a hard drive is probably on its way, but could Nintendo be cooking up something else? Oooh, maybe corded Wiimote! At long last!! [PCWorld]