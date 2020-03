Hey Nyko! Don't know know that no one but Nintendo is allowed to make money on the Wii? And according to them, you've violated their patents on the nunchuk. It doesn't matter that you made a (superior) wireless version of their US$20 peripheral. They claim that the Kama Wireless Nunchuk "wholly appropriates the novel shape, design, overall appearance and even the colour and materials used in the Nintendo Nunchuk controller." You, of course, heartily disagree. [Bloomberg via Kotaku]