How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New Astronaut Suits, Stellar Fashion

US firm Oceaneering International was recently awarded a US$745 million contract to design and test new spacesuits for future trips to the moon. Fully functional and considered the height of Mooninite fashion, the modular suit can be worn two ways depending on the occasion.

The first implementation is a lightweight, flexible design to be used for launches, spacewalks and the occasional cabin leak. But for when astronauts will be walking around the moon's surface, they'll need a heavier duty suit with, among other apparent upgrades, sturdier boots. So that's where the second design comes into play. It looks gloriously weighty and awkwardly restricting, just like a spacesuit should be.

Look for the new suits in 2015 when they're part of NASA's Orion mission. [newscientist]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles