Sittiphol Phanvilai, a developer on the Nokia forums, managed to rig up a "multitouch" engine using the N95. With the camera, an IR filter on the back, a light pen and a TV, he cobbles together a system that allows drawing. Since this is only one pen, it's not exactly multitouch, but it is a start that shows what the N95 can do with the proper input systems. Does it means the N95 will get a multitouch screen some time in the future? Probably not. [Nokia Blogs]