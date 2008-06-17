MSI Wind Delayed, But Not For Long

We're as excited about the MSI Wind as you are, but the US release has been delayed to June 27. Since the hardware is long finished and distributed to the rest of the world, don't fret about production problems or false promises on this $500 $479, 10" Eee-killer. MSI probably just wanted to launch with more units than they had in inventory.

UPDATE: We figured out the $479 price. The model shipping on June 27th will have a 3-cell battery (as opposed to 6-cell) because of industry-wide battery shortages. 6-cell models should be around in July. [MSI via thegadgetsite]