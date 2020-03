Forget DSLRs: Canon has a new gizmo for us. The "industry's first" mouse with a calculator and numeric keypad is a 1000dpi optical USB mouse that flips open to a full keypad and 10-digit LCD screen. And yes, you read that correctly: the LS-100TKM is from Canon, not Brando. Strange... but if you're an accounting type who needs a calculator and keypad for your notebook, this might be the ticket. Available in Japan at first for around US$32, in early July. [Impress]