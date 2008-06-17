Motorola Patents Biometric and Touch Sensitive Bluetooth Headsets

A series of Motorola patents recently made public reveal that the company has given some thought to incorporating biometric monitors into Bluetooth headsets and adding touch sensitive controls to the ROKR S9. Actually, there are two different versions of the biometric Bluetooth headset, both of which utilise a watch-like device to measure heart rate, temperature and other vital signs then transmit them to a mobile phone and on to a distant server.

To be honest, I don't think the world really needs a Bluetooth headset, heart rate monitor combo—but a modified S9 that would allow users to increase volume, change tracks or answer calls with touch sensitive panels seems promising. However, like any other patent application, there is no guarantee either of these products will ever see the light of day. [Cellpassion]