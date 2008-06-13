Moleskine Sketchbook Turned into iPod touch Case/Reader

Wired's Man in Barcelona, Charlie Sorrel, has made a rather wonderful e-book reader using his iPod Touch and a Moleskine sketchbook. The version you see here is Mark One, and he's already working on Mark Two, as the flap he created after the touch kept falling out of the notebook isn't really practical enough. Sorrel claims he did this to look cool and hip in Barna's bars and cafes and thus get the girls, so I'm looking forward to the follow-up post detailing his successes and failures. How-to video is below.



