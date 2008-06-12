Modular Turbines Let Buildings Generate Own Power, Liquefy Own Birds

Aerovironment has developed a range of modular wind turbines designed to clamp on to existing architecture, called 'Architectural Wind'. The units, which can be easily teamed together, sit around the edge of a structure's roof and use specially designed low-speed turbines to take advantage of the breeze that naturally travels up tall buildings' walls.

The concept of decentralised wind power is not a new one, but adoption has been held up by the expense and unwieldiness of existing solutions, which basically involve building a tall, ugly, miniaturized Texan wind farm on your roof. 'Architectural Wind' promises to simplify the process, allowing you to strap as many of the attractive, unobtrusive fans to the edges of your building as you can, without requiring any kind of additional renovation.

[Inhabitat]