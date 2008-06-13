Mobile Phone Popcorn Video Is Viral Marketing For Bluetooth Headset

You've probably seen the video above where people put mobile phones around popcorn kernels and pop them by making a call. Turns out that it's a slightly disingenuous video by Cardo, a Blutooth headset manufacturer, in order to scare people into thinking that mobile phones have that much radiation and they really need a headset. The viral video sure did raise awareness for the brand, but there are better ways of selling your products than to try and scare your customers into thinking they need it. [Cardo]