Mobile Phone Pics Get You Custom Colour Sneakers in Nike PhotoID Promo

The idea behind Nike's new PhotoID scheme is that you take a picture with your mobile phone and MMS it to Nike's computers. These grab the two dominant colours and send you back an image of a 1985 Dunk high-top basketball sneaker with the colours mapped on. Cool, but here's the neat bit: you can buy the sneakers. Clever bit of PR from Nike, but it does mean you could get a pair of sneakers in hues to match your fave photos... be that sandy yellow and ocean blue, or clean bedsheet white and nubile-skin pink if you're into that sort of mobile phone photography. Launches today, but you'll have to be in one of nine European countries if you fancy trying it out. [The Guardian]