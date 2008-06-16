Microsoft to Release 60GB Xbox 360?

With E3 just around the bend, Trusted Reviews is reporting that Microsoft will announce a new Xbox 360 SKU at the event—a 60GB unit that's been rumoured for a while. There's no word on just how Microsoft will incorporate system into its line (which is currently three models offering no hard drive, a 20GB hard drive or a 120GB hard drive), but we're betting that it will outright replace the 20GB Xbox 360 Premium. And hopefully its 60GB drive will be available as a cheaper standalone upgrade than Microsoft's current college-tuition-inhaling 120GB drive. [Trusted Reviews]