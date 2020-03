Microsoft's following up its initial retail rollout of their Surface Table at AT&T with a slightly sleazier version in Vegas. The Rio is going to get six Surface tables, which allows patrons to order drinks and play mini-games with their buddies. The most interesting is a "Flirt" application, which lets you try your luck electronically with people at other Surface tables without actually going over there and talking to them. How well does vomit come off of these things again? [Surface Blog]