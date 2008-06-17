Man Travels Back in Time to 1738, Brings Laptop and LCD Display With Him

DVICE calls this the most luxurious office cubicle, but we see the world's first time traveler. Here's what we think: Mr. Jared Nelson discovered the secret of time travel. He then packed up his favourite gear, which includes his Dell laptop, an LCD display, headphones, a digital camera which he used to take this photo, his office phone (he likes teleconferencing?) and his leather chair that he swiped from the VP when Dan was on vacation.

After getting back to 1738, he recreated his cubicle the best he could out of parts available at that time. Jared then proceeded to live out the remainder of his life—all 10 days of it—sitting in that cube and suffering from malaria. [Nielsendata via Dvice]