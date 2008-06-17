How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

DVICE calls this the most luxurious office cubicle, but we see the world's first time traveler. Here's what we think: Mr. Jared Nelson discovered the secret of time travel. He then packed up his favourite gear, which includes his Dell laptop, an LCD display, headphones, a digital camera which he used to take this photo, his office phone (he likes teleconferencing?) and his leather chair that he swiped from the VP when Dan was on vacation.

After getting back to 1738, he recreated his cubicle the best he could out of parts available at that time. Jared then proceeded to live out the remainder of his life—all 10 days of it—sitting in that cube and suffering from malaria. [Nielsendata via Dvice]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

