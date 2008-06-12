Man Banned From Owning a Camera Phone After Secretly Filming Woman On the Toilet

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A man in Singapore (where else) has been banned from owning a camera phone for a year after being caught secretly filming a woman in an airport bathroom. Actually, "secretly" is probably a strong word when you consider that the perp, 19 year old Samuel Ong, simply slid his camera phone under the cubicle door to catch a few shots.

Not surprisingly, the woman caught Ong in the act and reported him to the police. In addition to the mobile phone ban, he will have to complete 60 hours of community service, undergo psychiatric treatment and observe a curfew as part of his sentence. Seems like he is getting off pretty easy, especially by Singaporean standards.[Reuters]

