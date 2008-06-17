How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Review: The 'Clicky' Das Keyboard Professional

The Gadget: The redesigned Das Keyboard Professional with gold-plated mechanical key switches, n-key rollover, two USB ports and blue LED accents.

das-3das-5das-6

The Price: US$129.99 (US$99 Pre-order)

The Verdict: You may recall earlier versions of the Das Keyboard as a wacky typing aid with blank keys. Well, the third installment of the series is on its way, and this time the focus is on comfort, not gimmicks. As with the earlier versions, if you like an IBM Model M keyboard typing experience, you will love the Das Keyboard Professional. In other words, this keyboard provides a satisfying "click" sound with each keystroke and it has a very positive tactile feel. To be quite honest, it was one of the most comfortable keyboards I have ever typed on.

The Das Keyboard Professional also has a high-quality feel to it—like it is sturdy and well-made. Plus, the addition of n-key roll over (12 simultaneous key presses) and the two USB ports on the side will undoubtedly prove useful for gamers and serious typists. As for the blue LEDs, they are a nice touch I suppose, but they are more of an afterthought than anything else. In fact, my test unit did not even include them.

On the flipside, we are talking about a US$129.99 corded keyboard with no multimedia functions here—which is a tad expensive for a keyboard with what some may consider limited functionality (not to mention the fact that clicky keyboards are not for everyone). Still, I view the Das Keyboard Professional like a pair of expensive jeans that look like any other pair of jeans, but you wear them everyday because they fit you perfectly. If you are looking for a sturdy, comfortable keyboard that is big on accuracy, it may be worth the extra money. And if you hurry, the US$99 pre-order price is not entirely unreasonable (a blank version is also available). [Das Keyboard]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles