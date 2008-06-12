How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LG's Touchscreen Dare, New Chocolate Flipper and Decoy with Piggy-Back Headset Hitting Verizon Soon

Verizon Wireless is finally fessing up to three LG phones that it will be delivering to customers in June and July:
â€¢ The Dare, aka VX9700: This has a touchscreen but is slim thanks to the absence of a hidden keyboard (like on the bulkier Glyde and Voyager).
â€¢ Chocolate 3: A phone we hadn't seen before, that ditches the slider of the old Chocolates for a full dual-screen flip configuration. Still has a touch-sensitive face, but the buttons inside are all real. Other additions include FM transmitter and SDHC MicroSD support up to 8GB.
â€¢ The Decoy has a hidden Bluetooth headset that pops out when you need it, good because it eliminates the need for two separate chargers.
Those are just the salient points; there are more factoids and availability information down below.

LG Decoy with hidden Bluetooth headsetLG Dare Right.jpgLG Chocolate 3_Open.jpgLG Decoy BTHeadset.jpgLG Decoy Front Closed_PKG.jpgLG Chocolate 3 partial_open.jpgLG Dare Right_Angle.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles