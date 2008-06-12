LG's Touchscreen Dare, New Chocolate Flipper and Decoy with Piggy-Back Headset Hitting Verizon Soon

Verizon Wireless is finally fessing up to three LG phones that it will be delivering to customers in June and July:

â€¢ The Dare, aka VX9700: This has a touchscreen but is slim thanks to the absence of a hidden keyboard (like on the bulkier Glyde and Voyager).

â€¢ Chocolate 3: A phone we hadn't seen before, that ditches the slider of the old Chocolates for a full dual-screen flip configuration. Still has a touch-sensitive face, but the buttons inside are all real. Other additions include FM transmitter and SDHC MicroSD support up to 8GB.

â€¢ The Decoy has a hidden Bluetooth headset that pops out when you need it, good because it eliminates the need for two separate chargers.

Those are just the salient points; there are more factoids and availability information down below.

