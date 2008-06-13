LG Launches 'World's Most Energy Efficient Monitor' For Green Geeks

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

On the off chance you are looking to save a few bucks here and there on your power bill, LG has announced the Flatron W2252TE—a display that they claim is the "world's most energy efficient." Apparently, the monitor uses 45% (or around 40W) less power than traditional models. Interestingly enough, the 22-inch Flatron manages to score a 1680 x 1050 resolution, 2ms response time, 170 degree viewing angle, 250cd/m2 brightness and a surprising 10,000:1 contrast ratio despite the drop in power consumption. A price point has yet to be determined, but the monitor is slated for a UK release this August. [Pocket-lint]

