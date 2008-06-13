LG Launches 'World's Most Energy Efficient Monitor' For Green Geeks

On the off chance you are looking to save a few bucks here and there on your power bill, LG has announced the Flatron W2252TE—a display that they claim is the "world's most energy efficient." Apparently, the monitor uses 45% (or around 40W) less power than traditional models. Interestingly enough, the 22-inch Flatron manages to score a 1680 x 1050 resolution, 2ms response time, 170 degree viewing angle, 250cd/m2 brightness and a surprising 10,000:1 contrast ratio despite the drop in power consumption. A price point has yet to be determined, but the monitor is slated for a UK release this August. [Pocket-lint]