LG Decoy With Detachable Bluetooth Headset Priced at US$180

The LG Decoy is out now on Verizon for US$180 (after $50 rebate) with a two year contract. Not bad, considering it comes with a Bluetooth earpiece. Full release after the jump. [Verizon]

VERIZON WIRELESS AND LG INTRODUCE WORLD'S FIRST WIRELESS PHONE WITH BUILT-IN DETACHABLE BLUETOOTH HEADSET

Stylish LG Decoy™ Offers Convenience of Hands-free Conversations

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., and SAN DIEGO - Verizon Wireless and LG Electronics MobileComm U.S.A., Inc. (LG Mobile Phones) announced the availability of LG Decoy™ - a stylish slider phone that integrates a Bluetooth® hands-free headset into its sleek design. Available today, Decoy is the first mobile phone with a built-in detachable Bluetooth wireless headset.

Decoy's compact integrated Bluetooth headset has a discreet docking port on the back of the phone for convenient storage. In addition to its unique design feature, the fashionable phone sports a two-tone finish with a glossy front, a satin back, and a 2.2" mirror-like LCD screen. The phone also comes with a five-way directional joystick to make navigating through all of the hottest multimedia features from Verizon Wireless even easier. Plus, Decoy operates on the Verizon Wireless network, the nation's most reliable wireless network, to ensure that customers are able to count on their phones to place their calls and access all their favourite multimedia features easily and in more places.

Additional features and capabilities of LG Decoy include:

* V CAST Video-capable - download or stream video from the best names in news, sports, entertainment and more

* V CAST Music-capable - access more than 3 million full-length songs from well-known and independent artists that can be purchased and downloaded over-the-air directly to the phone

* Music player - for .mp3, .wma, .aac and unprotected .aac+ files

* microSD™ card memory port - with up to 8 GB support with an optional memory card

* VZ NavigatorSM-capable - get visual and audible directions to thousands of destinations, locate businesses and other points of interest, get maps of a location, and share directions with others. Customers in 75 cities from coast to coast can access information about traffic incidents on major roadways, obtain traffic updates and find detours around traffic congestion and accidents

* Media Center-capable - downloadable games, ringtones, wallpapers, location-based services and more

* Mobile Web-capable - customizable, enhanced wireless access to the latest in news, sports, weather and more

* Mobile Web Email - access MSN® Hotmail®, America Online® and Yahoo!® accounts to exchange e-mail

* Bluetooth capabilities

o Supports Version 2.1 + EDR (Enhanced Data Rate)

o Integrated Bluetooth headset for voice and for music

o Support for headsets, hands-free car kits, dial-up networking, advanced audio distribution (stereo), phone book access, basic printing, object push for vCard and vCalendar, file transfer, and basic imaging

o Supports multiple Bluetooth connections - connect up to two Bluetooth devices to have one on standby

o Ability to send all contacts and calendar events via Bluetooth

o Print and send user-generated pictures (.jpeg)

* 2.0 megapixel camera and camcorder

o Camera resolutions: 1600 x 1200 (default), 1280 x 960, 640 x 480, 320 x 240 pixels

o Video resolutions: 320 x 240, 176 x 144 (default) pixels

o Image Editor: zoom, rotate, crop

* Text, picture and video messaging

* Mobile IM and chat capabilities

* Display: Large 2.2" mirror-like LCD, 262K Colour TFT, 240 x 320 pixels

* One-touch speakerphone

* Speaker-independent voice commands

* Frequency: 1.9 GHz CDMA PCS, 800 MHz CDMA

* Data Transmission: High-Speed EV-DO

* Hearing aid compatibility (M3/T3)

* Dimensions: 4.01" (h) x 1.97" (w) x 0.67" (d)

* Weight: 4.05 ounces

* SAR: head 1.22 W/kg, body 0.718 W/kg

* Handset battery times:

o Usage: Up to 230 minutes or

o Standby: Up to 330 hours

* Headset battery times:

o Usage: Up to 2 hours or

o Standby: Up to 80 hours

LG Decoy will be available beginning on June 16 for $179.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate and a new two-year customer agreement through Verizon Wireless' online store at www.verizonwireless.com and in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores, including those in Circuit City.