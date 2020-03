In one of the cleverer advertisements we've seen of late, Leica is proposing that you "see it in more detail" with their D-Lux 3 by placing a pixelated dog in various real world scenes. It's a strangely effective technique, but we can't believe that someone would be so cruel to do that to a dog. Shame on you, Leica. Bad! Bad!

Seriously though, from what other shots reveal, the assembly process took hours of precise supergluing:

By the ad firm Philipp und Keuntje. [cominucadores via Core77]