Chris and Jared over at Brickmodder rigged up this fantastic diorama of a scene inspired by Iron Man. There's a detail picture of Iron Man after the jump, but you can see from the wide shot that Iron-y is just hanging there, eyeballing that RPG as it gracefully flies past his head before blasting the two terrorists (or construction contractors) in the face with hand lasers. "Yeah, I can fly." [Brickmodder via Brothers Brick - Thanks Lindsay!]