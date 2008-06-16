Leather Keyboard from Japanese Artist, Only For Expert Touch-Typers

Remember the beautiful gold and flowers keyboards from a few months back? This new keyboard from Japanese artist Kazuharu Sakura should probably go in the same "typing nightmare" category. Because it's handmade, and leather is a pretty unusual thing to have your keys made from... but they're missing something important. Legends. So, if you're into conversation-piece leather-gimp peripherals, and you know your way around a keyboard better than you know how to aim safely for the toilet in the dark, then this might be the one for you. There's no info, though, on how much this piece of luxury may cost—I imagine quite a lot. [Akihabaranews]